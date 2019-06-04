Teen charged after vehicle clocked doing 151 km/hr in construction zone

A 17-year-old boy from Athabasca, Alta. is facing a speeding charge after an Alberta Sheriff said the driver was caught travelling nearly double the speed limit in a construction zone.

On June 1, a member from the Athabasca/Boyle Integrated Traffic Unit was on patrol on Highway 663, east of Athabasca.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., the sheriff noticed a vehicle travelling west that appeared to be speeding. According to the officer’s radar, the vehicle was clocked going 151 km/hr in an 80 km/hr construction zone.

“Luckily there were no construction workers present in the area at the time. As well, the driver is surprisingly lucky that he didn’t cause a collision due to all of the contributing factors present,” Sheriff Matthew Butcher said.

At the time, the road was being resurfaced, was covered in fresh oil, there weren’t any lane markings and the driver still had winter tires on his vehicle.

The teen, whose name is not being released, has been charged with speeding in a construction zone. He’s scheduled to appear in court next month.