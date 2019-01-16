4 Strathcona County speeders get combined $6K in fines, 80 days in licence suspensions

In the last two weeks, court handed down some significant fines — and licence suspensions — to four separate drivers charged with excessive speeding in Strathcona County.

On Jan. 14, a driver was given a $1,500 fine and a seven-day licence suspension for driving 171 kilometres an hour in a 100 km/h zone. The offence happened on March 3, 2018 on Highway 216.

A different driver pleaded guilty on Jan. 14, was fined $1,500 and given a six-day licence suspension for driving 187 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. That offence occurred on Dec. 13, 2018 on Highway 216, RCMP said.

Also on Jan. 14, a third driver was fined $1,500 and given a seven-day licence suspension for driving 112 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. RCMP said it happened in a construction zone on Highway 830 on Oct. 19, 2017.

A fourth driver, who went to trial on Jan. 7, was fined $1,500 and given a 60-day licence suspension for driving 146 km/h in a 70 km/h zone. RCMP said that offence took place on Sept. 27, 2017 on Highway 16. The duration of the licence suspension was significantly longer in this case because the male driver had “several previous convictions” for excessive speeding, RCMP said.

“The faster you’re driving, the harder it is to avoid sudden obstacles and the longer it takes you to stop,” Strathcona County Cpl. Shayne Gudmundson said.

“Driving at an excessive speed makes you much more likely to cause serious injury or death to yourself or to those around you. Speed limits exist for public safety reasons and we are committed to targeting those who place the public in danger.”

Any driver caught travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted limit is given a summons for a mandatory court appearance.