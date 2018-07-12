B.C. man nets $1,700 fine for extreme speed along Alberta’s Highway 63

If you speed, it’ll cost you. That’s the message from the RCMP after a 37-year-old B.C. man was handed a $1,750 fine for a speeding infraction in northern Alberta.

The man, whose name was not released by police, pleaded guilty to the speeding charge in court in June.

The charge dates back to April of this year when he was caught by RCMP driving 171 km/h along Highway 63 near Boyle, Alta. The speed limit on the busy highway is 100 km/h.

The man was nabbed through laser enforcement on Highway 63 at Township Road 634, south of Boyle.

RCMP said on Thursday lead-footed drivers are becoming more of an issue in the area and they’ve come out with a warning to drivers.

“Members of the traffic unit in Boyle have noticed a recent increase in excessive speed along the region’s highways and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing the posted speed limits,” RCMP said.

“Charges of speeding for more than 50 km/h over the speed limit are dealt with by way summonses and mandatory court appearance.”

Convictions for speeding more than 50 km/h over the posted limit come with a maximum fine of $2,300 and a driver’s licence suspension of up to 90 days.