Lead-footed drivers caught speeding 190 km/h on Anthony Henday Drive

A recent RCMP speeding enforcement blitz on the east stretch of Anthony Henday Drive resulted in more than 70 vehicles being caught, including two going nearly double the 100 km/h speed limit.

Over the past few weeks, Strathcona County RCMP received several complaints regarding speeding on Highway 216/Anthony Henday Drive.

READ MORE: Driver clocked at 52 km/h over limit on icy Edmonton road

For six hours this past weekend, officers carried out enforcement on Highway 216, along with other locations in the county. Officers detected over 70 vehicles exceeding the posted speed limit, with some startling speeds:

Two vehicles at over 190 km/h

Two vehicles at speeds of 170 km/h to 175 km/h

One vehicle at a speed of 152 km/h

Three vehicles at speeds of 140 km/h to 150 km/h

Story continues below

Additionally, on Saturday afternoon, a Jeep Wrangler was caught on 17 Street, south of Baseline Road, speeding 117 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

“A collision at any of these speeds would spell instant death as vehicles and human bodies are not built for this kind of velocity,” RCMP said in a news release, adding that at high speeds, not only are drivers risking their own lives, they’re endangering everyone else around them.

“Unsafe speed is a long-standing issue and continues to be a leading cause in car collisions,” Strathcona County RCMP Cpl. Shayne Gudmundson said.

READ MORE: Man and woman fighting for their lives after crash on Anthony Henday

Police said drivers shouldn’t wait until they get into a collision or receive a ticket to change their behavior.

“Speed limits exist for public safety reasons, and we are committed to targeting those who place the public in danger.”

If convicted, a driver caught speeding 50 km/h or more over the limit may face a fine of $2,300 and could have their licence suspended for up to six months.