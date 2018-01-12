Driver clocked at 52 km/h over limit on icy Edmonton road

On a day when Edmonton police recorded nearly 300 collisions on icy roads, a driver was caught going 52 km/h over the speed limit on a city freeway.

At 7:16 p.m., a police officer was driving on Anthony Henday Drive in north Edmonton when a speeding truck was detected near 66 Street.

Police say the 2016 GMC Sierra truck was clocked at 152 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The driver, a 23-year-old man from Fort Saskatchewan, was pulled over and issued a speeding ticket and ordered to appear before a judge. In Alberta, drivers caught speeding more than 51 km/h over the limit are given six demerit points and a mandatory court summons.

The incident happened on the same frigid day that hundreds of crashes were reported to police. In total on Tuesday, 279 collisions were reported to police, including 23 hit and runs and 17 crashes causing injuries.

Roads were reported to be very slick, and the temperature below -30 with the windchill.