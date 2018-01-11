75 crashes in 4 hours on slick Edmonton roads Thursday morning

Icy cold conditions and slick roads made for a lengthy commute in Edmonton Thursday morning.

Edmonton police said between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., 75 collisions were reported to EPS: five involving injuries and 70 causing property damage.

One crash on Whitemud Drive westbound on the Rainbow Valley Bridge shut down multiple lanes during the morning commute, causing gridlock for several kilometres on the major roadway.

Dozens of school bus routes were cancelled across the province, although most schools remained open.

Drivers were asked to slow down, drive for the road conditions and allow themselves extra time to reach their destination. One police officer also put out a request on Twitter, asking motorists to drive safely so officers don’t have to spend time outdoors investigating crashes.

Do me a favour #yegtraffic: it’s waaaaaay too cold out for my colleagues to be outside at collisions if they don’t need to. Don’t rush & pay ALL the attention this am, okay? #yegwx — Sgt. David Jones (@Sergeant_Jones) January 11, 2018

Much of Alberta is under an extreme cold warning and at 7 a.m. in Edmonton, the temperature was hovering around -27 C, but felt like -31 with the windchill.

Most of the province is under an Extreme Cold Warning. #yegwx https://t.co/j2seW3v8oy pic.twitter.com/89xyQL2UKS — Mike Sobel (@mikesobel) January 11, 2018

Plenty of people took to Twitter to vent their frustration and offer advice.

Stuck on the Whitemud for an hour. At first, really happy I had a large coffee with me. By 30 mins in, I really had to pee. Suggest everyone just stay in bed today. #yegtraffic — Tara Madden (@Tara_Madden) January 11, 2018

Just stay home today. This is bonkers. I've been sitting on 142 Street trying to get to 107 Ave forEVER #yegtraffic — Julie Rohr (@JulieRohrYEG) January 11, 2018

If you need to take Groat Road right now, definitely don’t. #yegtraffic #yeg — sarah frances (@loosepages) January 11, 2018

It's a disastrous commute this morning, folks. If you live in #yeg and have the option of staying in today, take full advantage! — Ryan Jespersen (@ryanjespersen) January 11, 2018

Total commute time this morning: 1.25 hours. 🚮😢 #yegtraffic — Linda Hoang 💕 (@lindork) January 11, 2018