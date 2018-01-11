Traffic
January 11, 2018 12:12 pm

75 crashes in 4 hours on slick Edmonton roads Thursday morning

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Only a few days of this cold weather! Here's Mike Sobel's Thursday, January 11, 2018 early morning weather forecast for Edmonton, Alberta and the surrounding area.

A A

Icy cold conditions and slick roads made for a lengthy commute in Edmonton Thursday morning.

Edmonton police said between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., 75 collisions were reported to EPS: five involving injuries and 70 causing property damage.

One crash on Whitemud Drive westbound on the Rainbow Valley Bridge shut down multiple lanes during the morning commute, causing gridlock for several kilometres on the major roadway.

A collision on Whitemud Drive westbound on the Rainbow Valley Bridge during the morning commute. January 11, 2018.

Cliff Harris, Global News

Dozens of school bus routes were cancelled across the province, although most schools remained open.

Drivers were asked to slow down, drive for the road conditions and allow themselves extra time to reach their destination. One police officer also put out a request on Twitter, asking motorists to drive safely so officers don’t have to spend time outdoors investigating crashes.

Much of Alberta is under an extreme cold warning and at 7 a.m. in Edmonton, the temperature was hovering around -27 C, but felt like -31 with the windchill.

READ MORE: Extreme cold warning issued for much of Alberta

Plenty of people took to Twitter to vent their frustration and offer advice.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta roads
Cold Weather
Cold weather driving
Edmonton roads
Edmonton Traffic
Edmonton weather
Extreme Cold Warning
Whitemud Drive

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News