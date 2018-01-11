75 crashes in 4 hours on slick Edmonton roads Thursday morning

Icy cold conditions and slick roads made for a lengthy commute in Edmonton Thursday morning.
Edmonton police said between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., 75 collisions were reported to EPS: five involving injuries and 70 causing property damage.
One crash on Whitemud Drive westbound on the Rainbow Valley Bridge shut down multiple lanes during the morning commute, causing gridlock for several kilometres on the major roadway.
Dozens of school bus routes were cancelled across the province, although most schools remained open.
Drivers were asked to slow down, drive for the road conditions and allow themselves extra time to reach their destination. One police officer also put out a request on Twitter, asking motorists to drive safely so officers don’t have to spend time outdoors investigating crashes.
Much of Alberta is under an extreme cold warning and at 7 a.m. in Edmonton, the temperature was hovering around -27 C, but felt like -31 with the windchill.
Plenty of people took to Twitter to vent their frustration and offer advice.
