November 2, 2017 6:00 pm

Man and woman fighting for their lives after crash on Anthony Henday: police

By Online journalist  Global News

Edmonton Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday September 26, 2010. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
A single-vehicle crash on Edmonton’s ring road sent two people to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday night.

At about 8:40 p.m., officers were called to a crash on Anthony Henday Drive and 34 Street. They believe a minivan was headed west on the ring road when it crossed a lane of traffic into the centre media and then hit the concrete overpass.

The 28-year-old woman who was driving and a 31-year-old man who was a passenger in the minivan were treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

It was snowing throughout Edmonton on Wednesday night and police said they believe road conditions played a role in the crash.

An investigation into what happened is ongoing.

