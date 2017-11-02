Man and woman fighting for their lives after crash on Anthony Henday: police
A single-vehicle crash on Edmonton’s ring road sent two people to hospital with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday night.
At about 8:40 p.m., officers were called to a crash on Anthony Henday Drive and 34 Street. They believe a minivan was headed west on the ring road when it crossed a lane of traffic into the centre media and then hit the concrete overpass.
The 28-year-old woman who was driving and a 31-year-old man who was a passenger in the minivan were treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital.
It was snowing throughout Edmonton on Wednesday night and police said they believe road conditions played a role in the crash.
An investigation into what happened is ongoing.
