Child in critical condition after car, bus collide in northeast Edmonton
A child was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision on the highway between Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan Wednesday morning.
A bus and a car collided on Manning Drive, which turns into Highway 15 beyond the city limits. A school bus and a heavily damaged black car could be seen on the road.
The woman in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while her nine-year-old child is in critical condition. Both were treated on scene by paramedics and taken to hospital.
As of 10 a.m. MT, Edmonton police said the northbound and southbound lanes of Manning Drive at the exits to 17 Street and Highway 28A were closed.
The EPS Major Collision Investigation Section was called in to investigate.
Roads in the Edmonton region were slick and snow-covered Wednesday morning. Police have not said if conditions played a role in the serious crash.
