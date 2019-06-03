Surrey RCMP arrest armed suspect inside truck allegedly stolen from Vancouver

Surrey RCMP said Monday they arrested and charged a “known offender” for allegedly stealing a truck while possessing a loaded firearm last week.

Benjamin James Gilleland, a 33-year-old Surrey resident, is facing three firearms-related charges, two charges for possession of stolen property, and six charges of breaching probation or recognizance orders, among other offences.

Police said a vehicle matching the description of a truck stolen from Vancouver on May 27 was found the following day at a residence in the 14000 block of 106 Avenue.

As investigators watched, a man got into the truck and drove away. Officers and a police helicopter followed and confirmed the licence plate, establishing the truck as stolen.

After parking the truck in the 12200 block of Industrial Road, the suspect was arrested by police, who say they found a loaded sawed-off shotgun and ammunition inside.

The truck, weapon and ammunition were seized. Gilleland remains in custody and the investigation is continuing.

“The safe arrest of this subject and vehicle seizure is an example of how our specialized units work together to leverage their resources to best effect,” Surrey RCMP Staff Sgt. Glenn Atkins said in a release.

“Stolen vehicles are often used in further crimes,” he added. “Through investigating stolen vehicles we are able to stem other offences from occurring in the city.”

Police are asking anyone with information helpful to the investigation to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.