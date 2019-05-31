Surrey RCMP pursuit ends with suspect in custody

RCMP in Surrey dealt with a low-speed police pursuit early Friday morning.

Police say they were called shortly before 4 a.m. about an erratic driver at 106 Avenue and 130 Street.

READ MORE: Surrey to host first public consultation on switch to civic police force

According to RMCP, the driver went over a spike belt and kept driving on deflated tires. Officers followed the car, a burgundy Mitsubishi Eclipse, through a field and back onto the road at a speed of around 30 kilometres per hour, police say.

RCMP say officers boxed in the car at 104 Avenue and King George Boulevard, leading to what they called a minor collision with a police vehicle.

READ MORE: Video captures chaotic car chase, brawl in Surrey neighbourhood

The female driver refused to unlock the car so officers broke the driver’s side window and physically removed her from the vehicle, RCMP said.

The 54-year-old woman was then taken to hospital under the Mental Health Act.