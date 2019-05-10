Video captures destructive attempt to flee from Surrey RCMP

Two men were arrested and police are looking for a third suspect after a destructive escape attempt was caught on camera early Monday morning.

The incident happened at a townhouse complex near 138th Street and 100th Avenue around 1 a.m., according to Surrey RCMP.

Police had responded to the complex on an unrelated call when officers noticed a pair of suspicious vehicles parked in the roadway.

What happened next was captured on security video, which was sent to a Global News employee via social media and which forms a part of the police investigation.

As police vehicles pulled up, the two vehicles — a Honda Accord and a Chevy Colorado — can be seen trying to flee, smashing into the complex’s gate.

The Accord can be seen slamming into a brick stanchion, with its occupants then trying to escape on foot. In the video, the Colorado clips a police car but is able to plow through the gate and speed away.

The two men in the Accord were arrested at the scene, and police seized a collapsible semi-automatic pistol carbine firearm, a hunting knife and latex gloves, RCMP said.

Police later located the Chevy Colorado but said they remain on the lookout for its occupant.

Ryan Molner, a 33-year-old Surrey man, is facing 10 charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm, dangerous driving and failure to stop for police.

The second man remains in custody on unrelated warrants and has not been charged, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.