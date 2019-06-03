Teen injured after shooting in Vaughan library parking lot

York Regional Police say a 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a shooting outside a Vaughan library Monday afternoon.

Police told Global News emergency crews were called to the parking lot of the Pierre Berton Resource Library, located on Rutherford Road just east of Islington Avenue, just before 1:45 p.m.

Officers said it appears the teen made his way to hospital.

Emily Carr Secondary School, which is located close to the scene, was briefly put under hold and secure status.

Officers haven’t released suspect information.

Police said investigators are gathering surveillance footage and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Officers have closed off the parking lot of Pierre Berton Resource Library, located at 4921 Rutherford Rd, Vaughan following a report of a shooting that took place in the parking lot. We have not been able to confirm that a shooting has occurred yet. Updates to follow. — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 3, 2019

SHOOTING – Confirmed shooting occurred in the parking lot of Pierre Berton Resource Library, 4921 Rutherford Rd, Vaughan. 16-year-old boy in hospital with minor injury. His parent is with him at hospital. Hold & secure at Emily Carr SS has been lifted. — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 3, 2019