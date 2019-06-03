Teen injured after shooting in Vaughan library parking lot
York Regional Police say a 16-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with minor injuries after a shooting outside a Vaughan library Monday afternoon.
Police told Global News emergency crews were called to the parking lot of the Pierre Berton Resource Library, located on Rutherford Road just east of Islington Avenue, just before 1:45 p.m.
Officers said it appears the teen made his way to hospital.
Emily Carr Secondary School, which is located close to the scene, was briefly put under hold and secure status.
Officers haven’t released suspect information.
Police said investigators are gathering surveillance footage and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
