Students return to class following teen’s death in Vaughan collision on New Year’s day

Students at Emily Carr Secondary School in Vaughan are returning to school after their classmate Daniel Zeno, 16, died in a single-vehicle crash on New Year’s day.

Zeno was one of four teens involved in the collision when their vehicle crashed into numerous trees at King Vaughan Road and Kipling Avenue just before midnight on Jan. 1.

York Regional Police said a 17-year-old female driver and a 16-year-old boy suffered minor injuries in the crash, while a 16 year-old-girl was transported to hospital for serious injuries. Zeno and a 15-year-old were both suffering life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment. Police later updated that Zeno had died.

York Regional District School Board (YRDSB) supplied grief councillors on the first day back after holiday break to help students and staff cope with the loss if needed.

“As you can imagine it’s a difficult day for our staff and students,” said Dale Brusselers, spokesperson for YRDSB. “We [have] a response team on site today, which is comprised of board staff and community partners who are providing support to the staff and students during this tragic time.”

Bursselers said the team will sit and speak with students, and provide as much support they can.

Parents bringing their kids to school on Monday said they’re scared for their children after hearing about the tragedy.

“I have four kids so it’s a little scary at the moment,” said one parent, Vince Leone. “You think it can’t happen to you, especially now but it did happen to someone”

Zeno’s peers are also feeling cautious and saddened about the incident.

“It’s a little bit startling,” said Julian D’onofrio, a grade 12 student. “At the end of the day, it shows us that we have to be careful especially when we’re driving.”

Another student called the incident “heart breaking.”

“Even though not knowing him, [it was] someone who’s in the vicinity of you every day that passed away,” Michala Blasi said.

Brusselers said the response team will remain at the school for the day and onwards, on an as-needed basis.

“Speaking with the staff today, we know Daniel is a very beloved young man. [He was] very well respected by his peers.”

