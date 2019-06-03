Sask. government names news Provincial Capital Commission CEO

The Saskatchewan government has found a new chief executive officer (CEO) for the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC).

Monique Goffinet Miller was named to the position, in an announcement made by Ken Cheveldayoff, the minister responsible for the PCC on Monday.

“I congratulate Monique on this new role, and look forward to a renewed energy and focus on the commission’s mandate to promote, preserve, and strengthen our diverse heritage and culture to ensure that Saskatchewan’s capital city is a source of provincial pride and significance,” Cheveldayoff said.

Goffinet Miller has worked with the PCC since August 2017 as the manager of Government House and Edwardian Gardens.

In that role, she led the way in enhancing visitor-experience and education programming.

She has also worked at the RCMP Heritage Centre and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor/BC Government House.

Goffinet Miller has experience in public relations and has worked in broadcasting for television and radio.

“I am honoured to be serving as the CEO of the Provincial Capital Commission. Since joining the PCC team at Government House in 2017, I have been amazed every day by the hard work, innovation and unwavering dedication of PCC employees,” Goffinet Miller said.

READ MORE: PCC suspend CNIB/Brandt development in Wascana Park pending audit

“I could not be more proud to be leading this organization. I am eager to continue working with employees, our partners, and our community as the PCC’s initiatives continue to create pride in our capital city.”

“With a diverse background in leadership, tourism and government, and her experience working directly in the PCC team, Monique is uniquely positioned to lead the organization into the future,” PCC board chair Mike Carr said.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank acting executive director Ryan Whippler for his dedication to the commission and Wascana Centre over the past year.”

For more on the PCC visit www.saskatchewan.ca.