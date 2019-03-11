PCC suspend CNIB/Brandt development in Wascana Park pending audit

The government body that oversees Wascana Park has decided to suspend further consideration on the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB)/Brandt development.

The suspension is because the provincial auditor is doing a review of the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC) as part of her annual review of various government agencies. This review will include the approval process of the CNIB/Brandt building.

The PCC board made the decision at their March 7 meeting.

In a letter written to the CNIB’s local executive director Christall Beaudry from PCC board chair Michael Carr, the PCC said they will revisit the suspension decision once they can fully consider the auditor’s report when it is published in December.

“The Board is taking a cautious approach and wants to ensure the Office of the Provincial Auditor is able to conduct its review with no further action taken until the audit is finalized,” Carr wrote.

“At that time, the board will review the report and any recommendations made by the Provincial Auditor regarding the CNIB/Brandt project.”

Provincial Auditor Judy Ferguson previously said this is a routine audit, and she will be looking into whether decisions made in the approval process line up with legislation.

Global News has reached out to Beaudry for comment.