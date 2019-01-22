City of Regina halts demolition of former CNIB building

Demolition of Regina’s former CNIB building in Wascana Park has come to a halt just as quickly as it started.

Crews began tearing down the building on Monday to make way for a new facility in the park.

On Tuesday, however, the City of Regina issued a stop work order for the site, as officials say they have not received an application for a demolition permit.

The city says it is working with the developer to resolve the issue and that the stop work order will remain in place until the demolition permit is approved.

The new facility for the CNIB will be at the same location as the previous building. It is expected to be complete in 2020.