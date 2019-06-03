Canada
June 3, 2019 1:57 pm

Tay Township gives over $26,000 to community organizations

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Tay Township Mayor Ted Walker stands with grant recipients who received a total of $26,750.

Tay Township handout
A A

Tay Township Mayor Ted Walker presented cheques totalling $26,750 to local community organizations at a May 22 council meeting.

“Tay Township recognizes the valuable contributions made by community organizations and volunteer groups to provide programs, services and events that enhance community well-being and quality of life in Tay,” Walker said in a statement.

READ MORE: Collingwood seeks public input on proposed Urban Forest Management Plan


Story continues below

The township gave $4,500 to Community Reach for its Transportation Linking Communities program, which provides rides for residents of North Simcoe who don’t have access to transit.

Tay also provided $4,000 to the Wendat and Southern Georgian Bay OPP for their new joint mental-health response unit pilot program, $750 to the Tall Pines Property Owners Association for the beautification of Waubaushene Beach and $2,600 for graduation awards and Simcoe County’s post-secondary education bursary program.

READ MORE: Barrie police searching for 2 suspects following reported theft from local store

The township contributed $6,800 to community events, including the Portarama Family Festival ($2,500), Tay Bike Day ($500), Tay Canada Day ($1,300), the Santa Claus Parade ($1,300), the North Simcoe Culture Awards ($1,000) and the Coldwater Fall Fair ($200).

The Royal Canadian Legion received $300, while Tay Township gave $1,000 to Crime Stoppers Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka, $500 to the Southeast Georgian Bay Chamber of Commerce, $2,200 to the Port McNicoll Lions Club and $1,100 to the Port McNicoll Cemetery.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Community Reach
North Simcoe
Simcoe County
Southern Georgian Bay OPP
Tall Pines Property Owners Association
Tay news
Tay Township
Tay Township community groups
Tay Township News
Tay Township volunteer groups
Wendat and Southern Georgian Bay OPP

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.