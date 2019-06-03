Tay Township gives over $26,000 to community organizations

Tay Township Mayor Ted Walker presented cheques totalling $26,750 to local community organizations at a May 22 council meeting.

“Tay Township recognizes the valuable contributions made by community organizations and volunteer groups to provide programs, services and events that enhance community well-being and quality of life in Tay,” Walker said in a statement.

The township gave $4,500 to Community Reach for its Transportation Linking Communities program, which provides rides for residents of North Simcoe who don’t have access to transit.

Tay also provided $4,000 to the Wendat and Southern Georgian Bay OPP for their new joint mental-health response unit pilot program, $750 to the Tall Pines Property Owners Association for the beautification of Waubaushene Beach and $2,600 for graduation awards and Simcoe County’s post-secondary education bursary program.

The township contributed $6,800 to community events, including the Portarama Family Festival ($2,500), Tay Bike Day ($500), Tay Canada Day ($1,300), the Santa Claus Parade ($1,300), the North Simcoe Culture Awards ($1,000) and the Coldwater Fall Fair ($200).

The Royal Canadian Legion received $300, while Tay Township gave $1,000 to Crime Stoppers Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka, $500 to the Southeast Georgian Bay Chamber of Commerce, $2,200 to the Port McNicoll Lions Club and $1,100 to the Port McNicoll Cemetery.