Collingwood seeks public input on proposed Urban Forest Management Plan

The Town of Collingwood is seeking the public’s input on its Urban Forest Management Plan, which will outline the opportunities and resources for a sustainable urban and community forest.

Goals of the plan include developing a vision for the urban forest and 10-year strategic plan, conducting an inventory and assessment of the urban forest’s current status, and defining objectives and actions, a press release issued by the Town of Collingolwood says.

The Urban Forest Management Plan applies to managing town-owned trees along roads and in parks.

All Collingwood residents, business and stakeholders can fill out the two new surveys until June 30. That information, along with feedback received at an April open house, will help shape the Urban Forest Management Plan.

