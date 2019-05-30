Meridian Place in Barrie to be turned into NBA Finals viewing party on Sunday

The Meridian Place will be turned into a viewing party on Sunday to watch the Raptors in the second game of this year’s NBA Finals.
The game will air live on a large screen in Meridian Place, starting at 8 p.m.
READ MORE: Cineplex theatres hosting free Raptors viewing parties across Canada
The City of Barrie has also made a special exemption to its noise bylaw in anticipation that the game may go later than 11 p.m.
Prior to the announcement, many local Raptors fans implored the city and Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman to host a viewing party at the Meridian Place on Twitter.
