May 30, 2019 12:53 pm

Meridian Place in Barrie to be turned into NBA Finals viewing party on Sunday

The City of Barrie will launch a Raptors viewing party for the second NBA Finals game on Sunday.

The Meridian Place will be turned into a viewing party on Sunday to watch the Raptors in the second game of this year’s NBA Finals.

The game will air live on a large screen in Meridian Place, starting at 8 p.m.

The City of Barrie has also made a special exemption to its noise bylaw in anticipation that the game may go later than 11 p.m.

Prior to the announcement, many local Raptors fans implored the city and Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman to host a viewing party at the Meridian Place on Twitter.

