Corus launches STACKTV, a multi-channel TV package for Canadian Amazon Prime members

On Monday morning, Corus Entertainment announced a new multi-channel television package, STACKTV, featuring 12 top-tier linear networks, as part of Amazon’s upcoming Prime Video Channels launch. Available soon to Prime members in Canada, STACKTV includes entertainment, drama, lifestyle and kids television channels, delivering audiences the latest episodes live and on-demand.

STACKTV will include: Global, Food Network Canada, HGTV Canada, W Network, History, Adult Swim, Slice, Showcase, National Geographic, Teletoon, Treehouse and YTV.

“Canadians rely on Corus for powerhouse brands and hit series, and STACKTV is another way we’re working with new distributors to deliver our diverse portfolio of premium broadcast content to new audiences,” said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Corus Entertainment.

“We know that choice and accessibility are important for our viewers, and working with Amazon through Prime Video Channels allows Corus to extend its reach to new viewers, giving them the live and on-demand content from the channels they love.”

Through STACKTV, viewers will be able to watch new and returning series live and on-demand, like long-running reality show juggernauts Survivor and Big Brother alongside new series Prodigal Son and Evil from Global; Top Chef Canada and Duff Takes the Cake from Food Network Canada; Island of Bryan and upcoming series Property Brothers: Forever Home from HGTV Canada; drama reality series like Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills from Slice; gripping series like Alone and Vikings from History; the unstoppable Rick & Morty from Adult Swim; awe-inspiring programs like Wicked Tuna and The Hot Zone from National Geographic; and kids programming like Thomas and Friends from Treehouse, Teen Titans GO! from Teletoon and The Loud House from YTV. (Corus also delivers beloved kids series through the Nickelodeon subscription video on-demand/SVOD channel.)

The STACKTV package of channels will be available to Amazon Prime members in Canada for an additional $12.99 per month, and the Nickelodeon SVOD channel will be available for $5.99 per month, plus applicable taxes.

Prime Video Channels will be available via the existing Prime Video app to watch anytime, anywhere on smart TVs, iOS and Android mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick and more.

—

Global News and STACKTV are both properties of Corus Entertainment.