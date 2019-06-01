Two men dead after being crushed by car they were repairing near Montreal

Two men in their 60s are dead after a vehicle they were repairing fell and crushed them just south of Montreal.

Longueuil police say the incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday in the driveway of a home in Brossard.

The two victims were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Const. Melanie Mercille says a perimeter was set up around the residence and investigators are trying to determine exactly what happened.

It appears to have been accident, but Mercille says investigators need to confirm certain details.