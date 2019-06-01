Two men dead after being crushed by car they were repairing near Montreal
Two men in their 60s are dead after a vehicle they were repairing fell and crushed them just south of Montreal.
Longueuil police say the incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday in the driveway of a home in Brossard.
READ MORE: Woman struck by alleged impaired driver outside Longueuil police HQ
The two victims were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Const. Melanie Mercille says a perimeter was set up around the residence and investigators are trying to determine exactly what happened.
READ MORE: Longueuil police remove 24 dogs from Brossard residence after finding man in distress
It appears to have been accident, but Mercille says investigators need to confirm certain details.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.