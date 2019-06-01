Canada
June 1, 2019 5:50 pm

Two men dead after being crushed by car they were repairing near Montreal

By The Canadian Press

Longueuil police crusier.

David Sedell / Global News
A A

Two men in their 60s are dead after a vehicle they were repairing fell and crushed them just south of Montreal.

Longueuil police say the incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday in the driveway of a home in Brossard.

READ MORE: Woman struck by alleged impaired driver outside Longueuil police HQ

The two victims were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Const. Melanie Mercille says a perimeter was set up around the residence and investigators are trying to determine exactly what happened.

READ MORE: Longueuil police remove 24 dogs from Brossard residence after finding man in distress

It appears to have been accident, but Mercille says investigators need to confirm certain details.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brossard
Crushed by car
Longueuil Police
Melanie Mercille

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.