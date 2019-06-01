Police looking for at least 1 suspect after man shot in downtown Calgary
A man was shot in the leg early Saturday morning in downtown Calgary, according to police.
Before 2 a.m., police responded to 5 Avenue S.W. and 8 Street S.W. for reports of a man shot outside a restaurant.
He was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition, officers said.
Police added that details were slim as the victim did not co-operate, and they are looking for at least one suspect.
