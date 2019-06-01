Measles outbreak spreads to neighbouring N.B. high school, bringing total to 12

There are now 12 confirmed cases of the measles in the Saint John area, and the highly contagious respiratory disease has spread to another high school.

In Fredericton, for an update on measles cases in the #SaintJohn area. Officials have already confirmed a new case at Hampton High School, connected to a previous one at KVHS @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/taMT1OVy6D — Tim Roszell (@TimGRoszell) June 1, 2019

New Brunswick health officials have confirmed a case of the measles at Hampton High School. The previous 11 cases have been linked to Kennebecasis Valley High School (KVHS) in Quispamsis and the Saint John Regional Hospital’s emergency department.

READ MORE: N.B. only providing measles vaccine to those most vulnerable during outbreak

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, says the case at Hampton High is connected to KVHS.

Russell says anyone who was at Hampton High on Thursday or Friday may have been exposed and should seek vaccination if they haven’t already.

She says around 18 of the 600 students at the school could be vulnerable.

Taxi customers warned about potential measles exposure

On Friday, Russell issued a warning to customers of Vet’s Taxi Ltd., indicating that they may have been exposed to measles for up to two hours.

Russell said someone with a confirmed case of the measles travelled repeatedly by taxi on May 22, 24, 25 and 26. She said anyone who may have been in those cabs won’t be offered the vaccine because too much time has passed.

“We are outside the 72-hour window when a dose of the vaccine would be effective to protect those people exposed during those times,” Russell said.

“We are asking that if you did take the cab, that you are asked to be watching for symptoms of measles.”

READ MORE: Health officials warn that cab customers may have had measles exposure

Early symptoms of the virus may include fever, cough or tiny white spots in the mouth. Within three to seven days, a red rash will appear, first on the face and then spreading to the body, arms and legs.

WATCH: Health officials warn cab company customers to watch for measles symptoms

Russell said anyone showing symptoms should self-isolate and call the 811 Telecare line to learn what to do.

About 9,000 doses of a measles vaccine have been issued to deal specifically with the outbreak.

Public Health will hold a special vaccination clinic at the school on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. for students and staff only.

With files from The Canadian Press