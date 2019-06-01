This week on ‘Focus Montreal’: June 1, 2019

Focus Montreal introduces Montrealers to the people who are shaping our community by bringing their stories into focus.

The program airs on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. as well as Sunday at 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and midnight.

Take a look at who we’re meeting this week.

Surviving the sex trade

Survivors of the sex trade face many challenges when they leave prostitution and former sex workers often lack the resources they need to heal and thrive.

That’s where “The Way Out” or “La Sortie” comes in. The West Island-based organization provides assistance and support to young women who are victims of sexual exploitation, aged between 18 and 35 years old.

READ MORE: Joint task force takes aim at sex trafficking and exploitation in Montreal

The organization estimates that each year, about 4,000 women and men are sexually exploited in Montreal and when they break free, they need housing, care and support.

The Way Out recently asked the Maria Mourani commission, a Quebec-based criminology firm, to look at the housing needs of former sex workers, as well as the obstacles and incentives for leaving the sex trade.

READ MORE: A new approach to victims of sexual exploitation — Longueuil police changing how they help

Global News’ Elysia Bryan-Baynes sat down with The Way Out director Ronald Lepage and survivor turned counsellor Maylissa Savard about the study, and what support the organization can offer to survivors of the sex industry.

MI4 and the fight to control infections

In the battle against superbugs, Montreal has MI4.

It may sound like a super spy agency, but it’s actually the McGill Interdisciplinary Initiative in Infection and Immunity.

READ MORE: Phage therapy — Superbug victim hoping to become the first to receive experimental life-saving treatment in Canada

According to MI4, infections are the second-most common cause of death worldwide, killing 8.7 million people each year.

MI4 is an initiative that brings together 250 researchers and clinicians from across various disciplines to try and tackle the deadly public health issue.

READ MORE: Drug-resistant diseases could kill millions unless the world takes action, report says

The organization will be holding its first scientific symposium on antibiotic-resistant bacteria on June 3.

Dr. Don Sheppard, co-director of MI4, and patient Eddie Leschiutta joined Bryan-Baynes to discuss the growing threat of drug-resistant infections and the role of MI4.

Outdoor fencing tournament

Get ready for a day of outdoor swordplay with Escrime Mont-Royal — a fencing club in Montreal’s Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

On June 8, the club will be hosting Canada’s only outdoor fencing tournament at NDG Park.

READ MORE: Lightsaber duelling officially recognized as competitive sport in France

There will also be free lessons available at the duel for those who may have thought about picking up a sword but never knew where to start.

Event organizer Peter McLaughlin joined Bryan-Baynes earlier this week to talk about the unique tournament.