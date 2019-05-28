Joint task force takes aim at sex trafficking and exploitation in Montreal

Montreal police are teaming up with their counterparts from Laval and Longueuil to form a new task force. It will crack down on sex trafficking and exploitation.

The “RADAR” team’s goal is to prevent and detect sexual exploitation in both the hotel and transportation industries.

Police say pimps frequent hotels and rental properties to conduct business anonymously.

In a press release, police said, “Through the program… greater vigilance will be given to criminal activities by pimps and clients, and more potential victims will be detected and managed.”

The task force will be working alongside the Greater Montreal Hotel Association, the Montreal Taxi Bureau, Sun Youth, Victims of Crime Assistance Centres (CAVAC) and Info-Crime.

The new tool follows last year’s pilot project conducted by hotel partners.

“RADAR” will work with employees of the hotel and transportation industries to recognize signs of sexual exploitation.

Police will be offering information sessions to present these signs and the proper action to be taken when suspicious activity is witnessed.

Hotels and transportation companies can communicate with police if they are interested in participating in such sessions.