Winnipeg Jets sign pair from Manitoba Moose

You can stroke two more names off the Winnipeg Jets’ long list of free agents.

The Jets signed two players who spent last season with the Manitoba Moose in forwards Logan Shaw and C.J. Suess. Both players agreed to one-year, two-way contracts worth $700,000 if they’re on an NHL roster.

Shaw, 26, returns for a second season in the organization after he first signed with the team as a free agent in November. He started the season with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls, but ended up leading the Moose in goals. He tallied 27 goals and 19 assists in 63 games with Manitoba. S

haw has also appeared in 180 NHL games with Florida, Anaheim, and Montreal where he recorded 12 goals and 19 assists. He was originally drafted by the Panthers in the third round of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Suess, 25, missed the majority of last season. He had eight goals and four assists in their first 26 games before he suffered a season ending upper-body injury in December. The Jets selected Suess in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

The Jets still have 23 players throughout the organization on expiring contracts.