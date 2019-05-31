Former Calgary music teacher, who created ‘hell on earth’ for dozens of young girls, sentenced

A former Calgary music teacher has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for the sexual abuse of 26 young girls.

Queen’s Bench Justice Earl Wilson called Christian Sarile cunning, deceitful, manipulative and evil, as he handed down the sentence Friday morning.

Sarile created “absolute hell on earth… for these children,” Wilson said in his lengthy decision.

“The accused is clearly an admitted serial sexual predator,” the justice added.

Sarile pleaded guilty to 17 sexual abuse charges, all against children between the ages of 12 and 16.

He used social media to lure young girls to provide child pornography photos and videos, and engage in sexual acts.

The abuse happened over nearly a decade, between 2009 and 2017, while Sarile was a teacher, band member and band instructor.

Court heard even after his arrest, he continued to offend against children once released on bail.

“The accused’s criminality only stopped after he was arrested and jailed,” Wilson said, adding he has no doubt Sarile would have continued to abuse more children.

Wilson called Sarile a danger to “our children and community.”

In making his decision, Wilson said he considered the court time saved in cancelling a two-month trial “significant” and also saved 26 victims the trauma of having to testify.

The Crown had suggested an 18-year sentence while the defence argued between 12 and 14 years would be appropriate.

Sarile has been in custody since December 2017.

After credit for time served, Sarile has just under 14 years left in his sentence.