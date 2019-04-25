Crown seeks 18-year sentence for former Calgary music teacher who preyed on dozens of girls

A former Calgary music teacher is facing nearly two decades in prison for the sexual abuse of 26 young girls.

Christian Sarile pleaded guilty to 17 sexual abuse charges, all against children between the ages of 12 and 16.

He admitted to using social media to lure young girls to provide child pornography photos and videos, and engage in sexual acts. Sarile also sent sexually explicit photos and videos of himself.

The Crown called Sarile’s actions “calculated” and “reckless” and argued 18 years would be an appropriate sentence.

Court heard in addition to the sexual assault of young girls, he had an extensive child pornography collection that included 4,697 images and 1,141 videos.

One of those videos depicts Sarile abusing three of the young victims. They were all blindfolded.

The abuse happened over nearly a decade, while Sarile was a teacher, band member and band instructor.

Sarile’s defence submits a sentence of between 12 and 14 years is appropriate, and told court his offences were committed while he was dealing with personal hardships.

Defence lawyer Yoav Niv said Sarile’s mother, father and sister all had varying health issues and at one point were in three different Calgary hospitals at the same time.

Sarile wrote a letter of apology to his victims, which Niv read aloud in court.

“I’m so very sorry to the victims for causing you so much pain and loss of trust,” Sarile wrote, adding he’s “deeply ashamed” of his actions.

Sarile also wrote he hopes he can one day be a responsible member of society once again, and said he believes that’s an achievable goal.

“I understand the magnitude and selfishness of my actions,” Sarile stated in the letter.

Sarile was first arrested in May 2017 and then released on bail. Following a media release by police, dozens of other people came forward and further complaints were investigated.

Sarile has been in custody since December 2017. The Crown has consented to have Sarile receive 1.5 credit for the 505 days he’s spent in custody.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Earl Wilson will sentence Sarile on May 31.