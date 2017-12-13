Calgary educator facing new child sex abuse charges

A Calgary educator is facing new charges of sexual assault and sexual contact with children seven months after police announced allegations involving three underage girls.

Christian Sarile was charged with sexual assault, sexual contact with a child, sexual counsel of a child and three counts of breach of condition of undertaking on Dec. 5, according to Alberta Justice.

Police announced similar charges against Sarile in May 2017. Investigators said he was accused of sexually abusing three underage girls, spurred by a 14-year-old’s report to police in December 2016.

An investigation revealed a suspect who had been in contact with other girls around the same age — one of whom told police in April the man she talked to asked her for sexual favours.

The investigation led police to believe Sarile was contacting girls online using a number of different apps, using the screen names “Josh” and Brandon.”

Alberta Justice said Sarile was ordered to stand trial on eight of the 12 past charges in October; the other four charges were dismissed.

Sarile was a musician and was pursing a degree in education at the University of Lethbridge at the time the first charges were laid. His online resume — in which he describes himself as a “Musician. Educator. Student.” — says he had completed his practicum at Connect Charter School, teaching students in Grades 4 to 9.

Sarile is in police custody until his bail hearing next Friday, Dec. 22.