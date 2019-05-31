Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson on their new reality show ‘Relatively Nat and Liv’

Vancouver’s Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson have landed their own reality show, Relatively Nat & Liv.

Having established themselves as beauty and fashion influencers over the last few years, Halcro and Pierson have grown considerable social media followings but know that in order to make it in Los Angeles, they need to do more than take a good selfie.

After gaining business experience through various brand partnerships, Halcro and Pierson look to their brothers, Joel and Owen, to help build their brand as they work towards curating their first fashion line.

The girls take time from their busy schedules to go back to Vancouver, showing a portion of their lives that can’t be found on any social platform. Their loud and lively moms, Rhonda and Julia, are also sisters and the glue holding this eccentric group together through vacations and weekly Sunday dinners. Natalie is also close with her sister Stephanie, the eldest cousin, who is a free-spirited, eclectic personality and sometimes struggles to find her place in the group, often identifying herself as the “black sheep.”

From overprotective parents to competitive siblings, this crew takes on all of life’s adventures together and proves that no amount of fame can rival a family’s bond.

Global News spoke with Halcro and Pierson about their favourite job titles, their top three deal-breakers in relationships and much more ahead of the premiere for Relatively Nat & Liv.

Global News: I’ve been watching you two since WAGS so I’m a huge fan, and it’s so exciting to see you get your own show! Tell me a bit about the new show.

Olivia Pierson: Well, it features Natalie and I, of course, and our huge, crazy family. It’s primarily based in Vancouver with some travel to L.A. and London. But it generally follows Natalie and I and our venture to create our clothing line. It shows all the trials and tribulations that come with that, and then to our family life and visiting home in Vancouver with our family.

How do you think it compares to WAGS? Because when I used to watch that show I felt like you two were the stars, so how does it compare to that now?

OP: I mean, it’s great. I like that we’re kind of doing our own thing aside from WAGS, for sure. There’s no drama in the sense that it’s our family, and it’s just sibling drama. You just tell your brother or sister to eff off and then you’re done with it. It’s not any super serious drama.

I watched the first episode and I honestly couldn’t stop laughing. Your family is hilarious. The dynamic between both of you and your brothers is amazing. Do you feel less pressure recording with your family compared to other scenarios? Is it a better experience?

Natalie Halcro: Yes, I think it is. It’s really natural for us. I think, a lot of times, we forgot that there were even cameras around because we were just doing what we always do when we get together and having fun.

Out of all of your job titles, which one means the most to you and why?

NH: That’s a really good question. I’d say clothing line just because I feel like that one requires a lot of work and passion.

You two are the most stylish people I follow on Instagram. Every time you post a photo, I always wonder how you put your outfits together. Where do you get your style inspiration from?

NH: I don’t really have a direct style inspiration. I feel like for me, personally, I’m always dressing based on what fits my body best and what colour palette looks best on me. If neons are in style right now but it doesn’t look good on me, I just won’t wear it. That’s kind of a baseline for everything is what looks best on me, what silhouette looks best on me and then, from there, I’ll kind of chop into current trends and hope for the best.

Was there anything that you missed from Canada that wasn’t available in the United States?

OP: Besides the obvious, like family, we really missed the food here in Vancouver. Even the junk food over here is healthier… the McDonald’s even tastes better here so the food, and we miss the fresh air.

You’re both single now. Are we going to witness any of your dating life on the new show?

NH: You do, and people will get to come on a little bit of a dating journey with us.

OP: We definitely are open and honest on the show about dating.

What are both of your top three deal-breakers when it comes to dating?

OP: (Being) rude I can’t do. Especially with customer service because I used to be a server, and if a guy is rude to a server or any customer service person, I just gag.

NH: Being rude to people, obviously, and then bad breath.

OP: Well, obviously, who wants to date someone with bad breath? And humour is huge as you can see on our prior show. We are big jokesters. We don’t take life too seriously and we’re always clowning around. If he doesn’t have a sense of humour, it’s just not going to work.

How did you both feel when you were approached to do the show?

NH: It’s kind of been our idea for a really long time. We had it on a vision board about 10 years ago. We were on WAGS, and then it was just a natural progression.

What are you most excited for viewers to see from the show?

NH: Well, I think you see one side of us on Instagram, which is very polished and refined to some extent. And then on this show, you really see us with no makeup on, going fishing, milking goats. You see a different side of us, for sure.

If you could use one hashtag for the show other than the name, what would that hashtag be?

NH + OP: #Ween. You’ll have to watch the show to find out why (laughing).

(This interview has been edited and condensed.)

‘Relatively Nat & Liv’ airs on E! Canada Sunday, June 2, and it’s available to stream or download on hayu on Monday, June 3.