Waterloo police seek man who allegedly harassed women in University District

Waterloo Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who has been allegedly harassing women in the University District over the past month.

Police say that there have been three reported incidents that involved the man in May.

They say the first two occurred on May 4 at separate bus stops — one at 10:30 p.m., and again 15 minutes later — when the man approached women and made inappropriate sexual comments.

The third incident occurred last Saturday near Hazel Street and University Avenue at around 4:25 p.m.

Police say the man approached a woman and began to touch her before making inappropriate sexual comments.

The suspect is described as black, around five-feet-seven-inches tall, with an average build.

They are asking anyone who may have experienced similar incidents or has information about the suspect to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8672 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.