Police investigating reported mugging in Waterloo
Police say they are investigating a reported mugging in Waterloo that took place early Monday morning.
Officers were called to the area of King and John streets at around 2 a.m. for reports of a robbery.
Police said a man was assaulted by another man who allegedly stole some of his belongings before fleeing on foot.
The victim was not injured in the attack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777.
Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
