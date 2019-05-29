Crime
May 29, 2019 4:14 pm

Children approached by stranger on way to school in Waterloo: police

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say two children were followed on their way to school on Monday morning.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they look for a man in connection with an alleged incident that occurred near a school on Monday.

Police say that shortly after 9 a.m., two young children told police they were en route to school near Neilson Avenue in Waterloo when a man offered to help carry their backpacks.

After they declined, the man followed the pair as they continued on their way.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Police investigating reported mugging in Waterloo

Police say the children were unharmed.

The suspect was described as around 30 years old, standing five feet 10 inches with a medium build and black hair. He was wearing a blue shirt, grey pants and brown boots, police add.

READ MORE: Police make arrest in connection to shooting at Subway shop in Waterloo

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

They are also suggesting that parents talk with their children about safety planning so they are aware of what to do when approached by a stranger.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Neilson Avenue
stranger danger waterloo
Waterloo
Waterloo children approached
Waterloo crime
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.