Children approached by stranger on way to school in Waterloo: police

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they look for a man in connection with an alleged incident that occurred near a school on Monday.

Police say that shortly after 9 a.m., two young children told police they were en route to school near Neilson Avenue in Waterloo when a man offered to help carry their backpacks.

After they declined, the man followed the pair as they continued on their way.

READ MORE: Police investigating reported mugging in Waterloo

Police say the children were unharmed.

The suspect was described as around 30 years old, standing five feet 10 inches with a medium build and black hair. He was wearing a blue shirt, grey pants and brown boots, police add.

READ MORE: Police make arrest in connection to shooting at Subway shop in Waterloo

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

They are also suggesting that parents talk with their children about safety planning so they are aware of what to do when approached by a stranger.