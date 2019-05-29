Children approached by stranger on way to school in Waterloo: police
Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they look for a man in connection with an alleged incident that occurred near a school on Monday.
Police say that shortly after 9 a.m., two young children told police they were en route to school near Neilson Avenue in Waterloo when a man offered to help carry their backpacks.
After they declined, the man followed the pair as they continued on their way.
Police say the children were unharmed.
The suspect was described as around 30 years old, standing five feet 10 inches with a medium build and black hair. He was wearing a blue shirt, grey pants and brown boots, police add.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
They are also suggesting that parents talk with their children about safety planning so they are aware of what to do when approached by a stranger.
