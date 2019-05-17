Police make arrest in connection to shooting at Subway shop in Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a youth in connection to a recent shooting at a Subway shop in Waterloo early Friday morning.
Police say they arrested a 17-year-old male at a residence in Toronto at 1:30 a.m.
On April 19, police were called to a plaza on King Street North, near University Avenue East at around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found one man who had been shot. He was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
READ MORE: ‘It’s obviously very concerning’: Waterloo police chief of recent crime spree
Two women were also injured in the incident as there had been a dozen people in the restaurant at the time.
Police would later release photos from the scene showing the number of casings they had found and some of the damage at the store.
The youth is facing multiple charges including discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life and aggravated assault. Police say he was also involved in a collision near the intersection King Street and River Road in Kitchener on Thursday where he is alleged to have fled the scene.
READ MORE: Police report 2 more injuries in connection to Waterloo shooting at Subway shop
He is also facing several charges in connection to that incident including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
Police are also still on the hunt for two other men in connection to the April 19 shooting. They released images of the suspects who are believed to be between 19 and 25 years old.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.