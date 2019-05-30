London man faces charges after cop cruisers rammed during traffic stop: police

City police say no one was hurt after a suspect rammed two cruisers during a traffic stop in east London.
Investigators say an officer was running routine patrols around Dundas Street and Clarke Road at about 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
That’s when the officer allegedly spotted a black Pontiac G6 driven by a prohibited driver with outstanding warrants for his arrest.
More officers came to the area to help safely pull the car over and it drove into a parking lot. It was at that point that investigators allege the vehicle reversed towards the cruisers at a high rate of speed, crashing into two of them.
The suspect reportedly took off on foot and police say he was quickly apprehended by the K9 unit.
As a result of the investigation, city police say a 46-year-old London man has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited and failing to comply with a recognizance.
The suspect is scheduled to appear in London court on Thursday to answer to the charges.
