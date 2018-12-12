“Demolition derby” damages multiple London police cruisers, leads to arrests

London police say multiple cruisers were damaged, and two people are in custody, after an overnight incident in west London.

Police responded to the area around 1 a.m.

A man and a woman were arrested within the hour at the intersection of Wonderland Road and Springbank Drive, and remain in police custody.

A witness who captured video footage of the incident described what happened as a “demolition derby” in which a driver was “smashing back and forth off cars.” The witness said the situation began in the area of Wonderland and Riverside, and at one point saw a suspect on foot.

There’s been no word of charges, but London police say they continue to investigate.