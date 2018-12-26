Suspect wanted after stolen van strikes police cruiser, 3 other vehicles: London police

London police say a police cruiser and three other vehicles were damaged Monday after officers approached a driver sleeping behind the wheel of a suspicious van.

Police said officers were called to a parking lot in the area of Sarnia Road and Wonderland Road shortly after 3 p.m. with reports of a suspicious van that had a man sleeping behind the wheel.

When officers approached the vehicle, police said the man inside turned on the van and struck a police cruiser.

READ MORE: Man found sleeping in vehicle filled with stolen property: London police

Three more vehicles within the parking lot were damaged as the suspect attempted to drive away, according to police. No injuries occurred as a result of the collisions.

The suspect then exited the van and fled on foot, police said. When officers recovered the van, they determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.

READ MORE: 2 suspects wanted after stolen vehicle investigation leads to lengthy road closure: London police

Few details have been released about the suspect, but police described him as a Caucasian man between the ages of 25 and 30.

Anyone who may know his whereabouts is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).