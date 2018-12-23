Man found sleeping in vehicle filled with stolen property: London police

London police say a man is facing numerous charges, including impaired operation, after he was found sleeping inside a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Police said officers were dispatched to a business in the area of Oxford Street and Hyde Park Road at around 10 a.m. Saturday to respond to reports of a man sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle without licence plates.

When officers arrived, they awoke the man inside. Police said he then informed the officers that he had no driver’s licence and that he didn’t know who owned the vehicle he was driving.

Police said personal banking cards and identification cards were found inside, which led officers to arrest the man for possession of stolen property.

When the man stepped outside the vehicle, police added that he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Police said that further investigation revealed the $5,600 worth of allegedly stolen property inside the vehicle was from a break-and-enter that had been reported earlier that morning.

Police added that the vehicle itself was also determined to have been stolen.

Both the owner of the vehicle and the victim of the break-and-enter had their property returned to them later that day.

A 27-year-old London man is facing six charges, including possession of property obtained by crime, impaired operation and failure to comply with a probation order.

The accused is set to make a video court appearance on Sunday.