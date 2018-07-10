Construction vehicle theft investigation leads London police to business operating out of storage unit

London police have charged two men after a search warrant of a local business turned up several stolen medium duty construction vehicles.

Police say early this year, they became aware of a trend involving the theft of medium-duty construction equipment like front-end loaders and skid steers.

The thefts occurred throughout London and the surrounding area at both businesses and homes.

The investigation led London police to seek a search warrant for a London business operating out of a storage unit on June 25. When officers executed the search warrant, police were able to recover several stolen items and return them to their owners.

Some other stolen equipment was also found elsewhere in the city and west of London.

A 36-year-old man and 42-year-old man both faces charges, including possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime and theft over $5,000. Police confirmed to Global News Radio 980 CFPL that one of the men facing charges is involved with the business operating out of the storage locker.

The investigation is ongoing.