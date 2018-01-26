Charges laid after more than 200 vehicle keys and key fobs seized from Marconi Boulevard residence

London police are turning to the public for help locating the owners of more than 200 vehicle keys and key fobs that were seized from an east London residence earlier this month.

The unusual seizure took place Jan. 11 at an unspecified address on Marconi Boulevard, police said Friday. Officers executed a search warrant at the address in relation to several commercial break-and-enters across the city.

More than 200 vehicle keys and key fobs, believed to have been taken from London dealerships and car lots, were seized during the search, police said.

Few other details have been released. While police said charges had been laid in connection with the probe, they wouldn’t go into further detail saying the case remained open and active.

Investigators said they were now looking to return the stolen keys and fobs to their rightful owners. Londoners who believe the keys seized may belong to them can contact the London police Criminal Investigation Division at 519-661-5674.