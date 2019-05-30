Global TV fall shows 2019: ‘Modern Family’ last season, ‘Little Late With Lilly Singh’ join roster

On Thursday morning, Global TV revealed its primetime lineup for fall 2019.

With a combination of new character-driven dramas like Prodigal Son and Evil and established favourites like The Good Place and New Amsterdam, Global TV is presenting a well-rounded roster.

The 12 new series for the broadcast year include eight new primetime series, one new daytime talk show, one new late-night series and a landmark comedy taking its final bow on Global.

There are 12 new series joining Global’s 2019-20 programming schedule, including:

Prodigal Son — This new series follows criminal psychologist Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) as he uses his twisted genius to get inside the minds of murderers to help the New York Police Department solve cases. As Bright helps track down the city’s most dangerous criminals, he also battles his own demons. Prodigal Son stars Payne, Lou Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Halston Sage, Keiko Agena, Bellamy Young and Michael Sheen.

— This new series follows criminal psychologist Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) as he uses his twisted genius to get inside the minds of murderers to help the New York Police Department solve cases. As Bright helps track down the city’s most dangerous criminals, he also battles his own demons. Prodigal Son stars Payne, Lou Phillips, Aurora Perrineau, Frank Harts, Halston Sage, Keiko Agena, Bellamy Young and Michael Sheen. Modern Family — This long-running show stars the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan, a wonderfully large and blended family. Together, these three families give us an honest and often hilarious look into the sometimes warm, sometimes twisted embrace of the modern family. Modern Family stars Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Jeremy Maguire.

— This long-running show stars the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan, a wonderfully large and blended family. Together, these three families give us an honest and often hilarious look into the sometimes warm, sometimes twisted embrace of the modern family. Modern Family stars Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons and Jeremy Maguire. Single Parents — This ensemble comedy follows a group of single parents as they lean on each other to help raise their seven-year-old kids and maintain their personal lives outside of parenthood. Single Parents stars Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Marlow Barkley, Tyler Wladis, Devin Trey Campbell, Mia Allan, Ella Allan and Brad Garrett.

— This ensemble comedy follows a group of single parents as they lean on each other to help raise their seven-year-old kids and maintain their personal lives outside of parenthood. Single Parents stars Taran Killam, Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, Marlow Barkley, Tyler Wladis, Devin Trey Campbell, Mia Allan, Ella Allan and Brad Garrett. The Unicorn — This single-camera comedy features a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his “new normal” in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago. As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. The Unicorn stars Goggins, Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Benson Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson, Ruby Jay, and Makenzie Moss.

— This single-camera comedy features a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Walton Goggins) embrace his “new normal” in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago. As a sometimes ill-equipped but always devoted single parent to his two adolescent daughters, he is taking the major step of dating again. The Unicorn stars Goggins, Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Benson Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson, Ruby Jay, and Makenzie Moss. Carol’s Second Act — Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in Carol’s Second Act, a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique second act after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. At age 50, Carol is a medical intern who must sink or swim with peers who are half her age. It’s her enthusiasm, perspective — and yes, even her age — that may be exactly what will make her second act a great success. Carol’s Second Act stars Heaton, Kyle MacLachlan, Ito Aghayere, Jean-Luc Bilodeau and Sabrina Jalees.

— Emmy Award winner Patricia Heaton stars in Carol’s Second Act, a comedy about a woman who embarks on a unique second act after raising her children, getting divorced and retiring from teaching to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. At age 50, Carol is a medical intern who must sink or swim with peers who are half her age. It’s her enthusiasm, perspective — and yes, even her age — that may be exactly what will make her second act a great success. Carol’s Second Act stars Heaton, Kyle MacLachlan, Ito Aghayere, Jean-Luc Bilodeau and Sabrina Jalees. Kids Say the Darndest Things — A new iteration of the classic variety show, Kids Say the Darndest Things is hosted and executive produced by comedic superstar Tiffany Haddish. The hilarious reimagined format showcases a mix of in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country, all set in front of a live studio audience.

— A new iteration of the classic variety show, Kids Say the Darndest Things is hosted and executive produced by comedic superstar Tiffany Haddish. The hilarious reimagined format showcases a mix of in-studio segments and taped pieces from across the country, all set in front of a live studio audience. Evil — is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Evil stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

— is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Evil stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp. A Little Late with Lilly Singh — This late-night show is a half-hour program with an array of guests. Singh will conduct in-studio interviews as well as create and star in pre-taped comedy sketches and signature segments.

— This late-night show is a half-hour program with an array of guests. Singh will conduct in-studio interviews as well as create and star in pre-taped comedy sketches and signature segments. Tamron Hall — From the deeply moving to the purely fun, Tamron Hall will be a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world. Tamron Hall will be executive produced by Bill Geddie and Tamron Hall.

“Global is firing on all cylinders to deliver Canadians the year’s most dynamic offering of premium content on network television,” said Daniel Eves, senior vice-president of TV networks at Corus Entertainment. “Together and with our studio partners, we’ve built a powerful schedule of established hits and new series with diverse themes, plots and characters.”

These new series join Global’s award-winning, crowd-pleasing returning hits like 9-1-1, New Amsterdam, FBI, Survivor, The Good Place, S.W.A.T, SEAL Team, the NCIS franchise and more.

WATCH: New Amsterdam renewed for second season

Global TV 2019-20: Every night at a glance

Mondays — Global kicks off the week with an all-new Monday night lineup, including Season 3 of spring’s top 10 hit 9-1-1, leading into one of the most buzzed-about new series, crime thriller Prodigal Son, and closes the night with legal drama Bull.

Tuesdays — Last year’s Tuesday night drama lineup delivered impressive audiences and will remain intact with franchise heavyweights NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS, paired with the sophomore seasons of last fall’s breakout hits including Top 20 series FBI and last fall’s #1 new drama New Amsterdam.

Wednesdays — The No. 1 reality series Survivor returns for an epic 39th season, while the final season of Modern Family and the sophomore season of Single Parents find a new home on Global. Wednesday wraps up with Top 20 series S.W.A.T, which grew its audience year-over-year.

Thursdays — Comedy reigns on Thursday night with Global’s new two-hour comedy block beginning with quirky comedy Superstore, followed by new single-camera The Unicorn, then cult darling The Good Place, leading into new multi-camera sitcom Carol’s Second Act. The night concludes with the new, psychological mystery drama Evil.

Fridays — As a rock-solid night for the network, Friday’s established hit Hawaii Five-0 starts the night followed by crime drama The Blacklist, and military drama SEAL Team.

Saturdays — Emmy Award-winning and Canada’s No. 1 late-night show, Saturday Night Live returns for an astounding 45th season.

Sundays — Global ends the week with the revival of family favourite, Kids Say The Darndest Things, joining Sunday night staples NCIS: Los Angeles and the final season of political drama Madam Secretary.

What’s coming midseason

Heading into 2020, Global’s schedule is loaded with new Canadian content, fresh acquired series, and audience-favourite returning hits. Top 20 series MacGyver moves later this season, along with comedies Will & Grace and Man With a Plan. Canada’s most infamous televised social experiment, Big Brother Canada is also back with an all-new season of scheming, backstabbing, and outrageous drama. Joining the 2020 lineup is another group of notable A-listers including:

Archie Panjabi and Christopher Plummer headline the thrilling six-part original event series Departure .

. Canadian ensemble cast including Tiera Skovbye (Riverdale), Natasha Calis (The Possession), Jordan Johnson-Hinds (Blindspot), Sandy Sidhu (Home Before Dark), and Donald MacLean Jr. (Workin’ Moms) star in original series Nurses .

. Broke — Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette star in Broke, a comedy about Jackie (Pauley Perrette), a single suburban mother who’s shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero), her sister’s outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier (Camil), and Javier’s fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple’s money dries up. Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of family ties, the familiar bond of sisterhood might be the catalyst they need to restore their relationship. Broke stars Jaime Camil, Pauley Perrette, Natasha Leggero, Izzy Diaz, and Antonio Corbo.

— Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette star in Broke, a comedy about Jackie (Pauley Perrette), a single suburban mother who’s shocked when her estranged sister, Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero), her sister’s outrageously wealthy, big-hearted, Latin husband, Javier (Camil), and Javier’s fiercely loyal assistant/driver/friend land on her doorstep in need of a place to live after the couple’s money dries up. Though class differences may separate the women, and the size of the house and the number of people living in it will test the limits of family ties, the familiar bond of sisterhood might be the catalyst they need to restore their relationship. Broke stars Jaime Camil, Pauley Perrette, Natasha Leggero, Izzy Diaz, and Antonio Corbo. FBI: Most Wanted — From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order franchise, FBI: Most Wanted is a high stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) oversees the highly skilled team which functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice. FBI: Most Wanted stars Julian McMahon, Alana De La Garza, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, and Nathaniel Arcand.

— From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order franchise, FBI: Most Wanted is a high stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Seasoned agent Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) oversees the highly skilled team which functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice. FBI: Most Wanted stars Julian McMahon, Alana De La Garza, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, and Nathaniel Arcand. Tommy — Multiple Emmy Award winner Edie Falco stars in Tommy as a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female Chief of Police for Los Angeles. A true blue New Yorker, Abigail “Tommy” Thomas (Edie Falco) uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political, and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland. Tommy stars Edie Falco, Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, David Fierro, Russell G. Jones as Aurelius Looper, Olivia Lucy Phillip as Kate Jones, and Joseph Lyle Taylor as Treat Dudik.

Global TV’s fall schedule at-a-glance

(All times are ET and subject to change. New programs bolded.)

Monday

7 p.m. Entertainment Tonight

7:30 p.m. Entertainment Tonight Canada

8 p.m. 9-1-1

9 p.m. Prodigal Son

10 p.m. Bull

11 p.m. Global News at 11

11:35 p.m. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

1:35 a.m. A Little Late With Lilly Singh

Tuesday

7 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans

8 p.m. NCIS

9 p.m. FBI

10 p.m. New Amsterdam

11 p.m. Global News at 11

11:35 p.m. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

1:35 a.m. A Little Late With Lilly Singh

Wednesday

7 p.m. Entertainment Tonight

7:30 p.m. Entertainment Tonight Canada

8 p.m. Survivor

9 p.m. Modern Family

9:30 p.m. Single Parents

10 p.m. S.W.A.T.

11 p.m. Global News at 11

11:35 p.m. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

1:35 a.m. A Little Late With Lilly Singh

Thursday

7 p.m. Entertainment Tonight

7:30 p.m. Entertainment Tonight Canada

8 p.m. Superstore

8:30 p.m. The Unicorn

9 p.m. The Good Place

9:30 p.m. Carol’s Second Act

10 p.m. Evil

11 p.m. Global News at 11

11:35 p.m. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

1:35 a.m. A Little Late With Lilly Singh

Friday

7 p.m. Entertainment Tonight

7:30 p .m. Entertainment Tonight Canada

8 p.m. Hawaii Five-0

9 p.m. The Blacklist

10 p.m. SEAL Team

11 p.m. Global News at 11

11:35 p.m. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

1:35 a.m. A Little Late With Lilly Singh

Saturday

11 p.m. Global News at 11

11:30 p.m. Saturday Night Live

Sunday

8 p.m. Kids Say the Darndest Things

9 p.m. NCIS: Los Angeles

10 p.m. Madam Secretary

11 p.m. Global News at 11

