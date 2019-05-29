Woman arrested on over 40 warrants for Edmonton liquor store thefts

A woman who Edmonton police believe has been involved in more than 30 thefts from liquor stores since August 2018 has been arrested and charged.

The Edmonton Police Service issued media releases in November 2018 and March 2019, asking for help finding the suspect in a series of alcohol thefts.

On Aug. 7, police said a woman entered a Liquor Depot on 133 Street and 114 Avenue and put two bottles of alcohol in her handbag. After she was asked for identification by an employee, she allegedly refused and took a third bottle without paying as she left the store, according to police.

At that time, police released a photo of the suspect.

On Wednesday, 30-year-old Valynda Davis was arrested for 44 outstanding warrants, including possession of a dangerous weapon and theft under $5,000.

Davis was also charged with three counts of theft under $5,000 and breach of probation in connection with recent thefts in west Edmonton.