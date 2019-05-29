How are you getting to the game? Bombers detail parking, ride options

With the first exhibition game taking place Friday at IG Field, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are reminding fans travelling to and from home games about parking and traffic details.

The stadium, located at the University of Manitoba, has 5,000 paid parking spots on campus. Fans can either pre-purchase parking passes or pay on arrival in the gold, blue or value lots.

‘Park & Ride’ options are also available, with non-stop service to and from IG Field, starting two hours before kickoff.

Full-season Park & Ride passes can be picked up at the Bomber Ticket Centre, or fans can pay $5 per game.

A new Park & Ride location – at Grant Park Shopping Centre – will be operating this season due to construction set to begin on Taylor Avenue. This replaces the previous Manitoba Hydro location. All other routes will remain the same as last season.

The team also offers a secure, monitored bike valet for up to 800 bicycles on game days, as well as unmonitored bike racks located around the stadium and campus.

Winnipeg Transit is another option, with regular fares applying on buses aside from the Running Back Shuttle, which will run during pre-game at no charge.

The Bombers take on the Edmonton Eskimos at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

