Man opens fire at car with baby inside in Vancouver’s River District, police say

Vancouver police are investigating an “attempted murder” in the city’s River District, that saw a suspect allegedly fire a gun at a car with a one-year-old child inside.

According to police, the incident happened around 5 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Sawmill Crescent, southwest of Boundary Road and Marine Drive.

READ MORE: Vancouver police seek dashcam video in Kitsilano homicide

“It appears a vehicle carrying two adults and an infant child was shot at a number of times by an unknown assailant,” said Const. Steve Addison, who said the assailant exited his vehicle to open fire.

“The occupants of the vehicle that was fired upon were able to drive away from the area and fortunately were not injured.”

WATCH: Man shot and killed in busy Kitsilano neighbourhood

Addison said the suspect is described as a South Asian male in his 20s.

READ MORE: Woman shot in North Vancouver dies of her injuries

He said police believe there was a second person in the suspect’s vehicle, and added that the attack is believed to have been targeted.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has dashcam video shot in the area Monday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.