Vancouver police seek dashcam video in Kitsilano homicide

Vancouver police have identified a vehicle of interest in last week’s fatal shooting in Kitsilano.

Police say 30-year-old Manoj Kumar of Vancouver was shot and killed on the evening of April 16 while sitting in a car in the area of West 4th Avenue and Burrard Street.

Officers arrived to find a BMW SUV parked near the busy intersection and riddled with bullet holes.

WATCH: Fatal shooting victim identified in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

Police believe a white Dodge Durango, which was set on fire and found by police near West 22nd Avenue at Yew Street, is linked to the shooting.

They are appealing to anyone with dashcam video from the evening of the shooting to call police. Specifically, police are looking for footage from people who may have been driving in the Kitsilano and Arbutus areas on April 16 between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

While police say the shooting appeared to be targeted, Kumar did not have any obvious connections to a criminal lifestyle.

No arrests have been made.

READ MORE: Penticton shootings — John Brittain charged with murder following B.C. shooting spree

Anyone with dashcam video or information on the shooting is asked to call the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477