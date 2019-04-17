Shooting in Kitsilano leaves one dead

Vancouver Police say a man has died after being shot Tuesday evening in Kitsilano.

Police said in a press release the shooting occurred around 8:30pm near West 4th Ave and Burrard Street.

The victim died on scene.

Police said early investigations point to this being a targeted incident. No arrests have been made.

Traffic is restricted on Burrard St between West 4th and 5th Avenues.

Anyone with information on the shooting or who may have witnessed it is asked to call the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.