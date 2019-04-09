Woman shot in North Vancouver dies of her injuries

A woman shot in North Vancouver last Tuesday has died of her injuries.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Tuesday that 32-year-old Ngoc Mai (Anita) Nguyen died “several” days ago.
WATCH: North Van shooting witness says she heard ‘gunshots, thought it was construction’
Nguyen was shot around 11:30 a.m. on April 2 just off 12th Avenue and Lonsdale.
READ MORE: Victim in North Vancouver shooting identified
She was taken to hospital, where she was put on life support with what police called “non-survivable injuries.”
Police believe the shooting was targeted. Investigators have said they see no link to drugs or gangs, but have not identified a motive.
It’s believed Nguyen worked at a food prep business called Feed Me Fit, located on the same block where the shooting occurred. The business was closed the day of the shooting.
READ MORE: Homicide investigators called after daylight shooting on central Lonsdale in North Vancouver
Witnesses described seeing a dark-coloured Dodge SUV with no front licence plate being driven away from the scene by a man in a hoodie.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the attack to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if they wish to remain anonymous.
-With files from Jon Azpiri and Nadia Stewart
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.