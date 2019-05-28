Halifax police investigating crash between vehicle, motorcycle in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a collision between a motorcycle and vehicle in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

Officers on scene told Global News that they arrived on the scene at the intersection of Commodore Dr. and Burnside Dr. in Dartmouth at approximately 6:40 p.m.

There are few details about the number of injuries, if any, that came as a result of the crash.

It’s expected that traffic will be delayed in the area as police investigate.

More to come…

