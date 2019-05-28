Man arrested for shooting victim’s ear after break-in at recycling plant near Edmundston

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting and break-in at a recycling plant in Edmundston, N.B., on Monday.

Edmundston Police say that shortly after midnight, officers responded to a call for a break and enter at Gallant Enterprise Ltd., where an armed man allegedly shot and injured an employee.

READ MORE: Employee shot in ear during violent break and enter in Edmundston

The injured man was sent to hospital with an ear injury and burns from gun powder.

Police say the man fled the scene in a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was left at the road near Highway 2, and the suspect fled on foot.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a man believed to be the suspect was located by the Edmundston Police Force, driving another stolen vehicle. Members of the Edmundston Police followed the vehicle, which fled into RCMP jurisdiction.

READ MORE: Man sent to hospital following shooting in Dartmouth

The vehicle was brought to a stop and the man exited the vehicle with a gun.

A short time later, police say the man took actions that were threatening towards officers and police fired their weapons towards the man.

He suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.