Man sent to hospital following shooting in Dartmouth

A man is stable condition after he was shot in Dartmouth early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the first block of Chebucto Lane just after 3 a.m.

Police say the victim was found a short time later and sent to hospital for treatment.

The police force did not say whether they have a suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

