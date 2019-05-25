Man sent to hospital following shooting in Dartmouth
A man is stable condition after he was shot in Dartmouth early Saturday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the first block of Chebucto Lane just after 3 a.m.
Police say the victim was found a short time later and sent to hospital for treatment.
The police force did not say whether they have a suspect.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
